Former Goa minister Vinod Palyekar booked in sexual harassment case

The Goa Police booked former Water Resources minister Vinod Palyekar for allegedly sexually harassing a 23-year-old woman.

In a police complaint, the woman alleged that the accused “deliberately and intentionally” established a relationship with her and “dishonestly induced her by making false and misleading representations regarding career opportunities”.

The complainant alleged that she was lured into a relationship, relying on such “fraudulent assurances”. “During the period when the complainant was residing with the accused, the accused intentionally subjected her to sexual harassment, abuse and sexual assault, thereby outraging her dignity and bodily integrity,” the FIR said.

“The accused further failed to fulfil the promised career opportunities, thereby dishonestly cheating the complainant and causing her mental, emotional and personal harm,” it said.