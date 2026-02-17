Former Goa minister Vinod Palyekar booked in sexual harassment case

A 23-year-old woman filed a police complaint against Palyekar, accusing him of ‘dishonestly inducing her by making false and misleading representations regarding career opportunities’

Written by: Pavneet Singh Chadha
2 min readPanajiFeb 17, 2026 07:54 AM IST
Vinod PalyekarVinod Palyekar
The Goa Police booked former Water Resources minister Vinod Palyekar for allegedly sexually harassing a 23-year-old woman.

In a police complaint, the woman alleged that the accused “deliberately and intentionally” established a relationship with her and “dishonestly induced her by making false and misleading representations regarding career opportunities”.

The complainant alleged that she was lured into a relationship, relying on such “fraudulent assurances”. “During the period when the complainant was residing with the accused, the accused intentionally subjected her to sexual harassment, abuse and sexual assault, thereby outraging her dignity and bodily integrity,” the FIR said.

“The accused further failed to fulfil the promised career opportunities, thereby dishonestly cheating the complainant and causing her mental, emotional and personal harm,” it said.

Palyekar was an MLA of the Goa Forward Party between 2017 and 2022, and represented the Siolim constituency in North Goa. He served as a minister in Manohar Parrikar-led Cabinet between 2017 and 2019, and was allotted the portfolios of Fisheries and Water Resources. During his term as a minister, Palyekar had called for a ban on late-night parties in the state and alleged that large-scale sale of drugs was rampant in the coastal belt in connivance with the police department.

Police said the complaint was lodged on January 31. Palyekar was booked under sections 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means), 75 (2) (sexual harassment) and 318 (4) (cheating) of the BNS.

Palyekar did not respond to requests for comment.

A police officer said, “A probe has been initiated. We are verifying the contents of the complaint.”

