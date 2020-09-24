Former Foreign Secy Shyam Saran is Expert at Explained tomorrow

Former Foreign Secy Shyam Saran

It isn’t just India in Ladakh that China is provoking — and the nature of its provocation isn’t just military.

From India’s neighbourhood to the capitals around the world — from Australia and Japan to the US and the EU — the aggressive expansionism of the authoritarian regime in Beijing is seen to pose an unprecedented challenge.

In South Asia, India and China are competing like never before, and the faultlines are sharpening in the neighbourhood.

To talk on the theme ‘China and a New Age of Global Conflict’ at the latest session of Express Explained.Live, The Indian Express has invited former Foreign Secretary Shyam Saran, an expert on strategic affairs and Indian diplomacy.

What are the nature and contours of the military, technological, ideological, and economic challenges emanating from China, which threaten, most directly, democracies with liberal constitutions, and smaller, relatively weak countries with vulnerable economies? How should India address the multi-pronged aggression from its economically powerful and technologically advanced neighbour? These are some of the questions that will be discussed during the conversation.

Saran, who has also been Chairman of the National Security Advisory Board, and India’s Special Envoy for India-US civil nuclear issues and Climate Change, is one of the country’s foremost strategic thinkers. As the author of a magisterial history of Indian diplomacy: How India Sees the World – Kautilya to the 21st Century, he is uniquely placed to discuss these issues.

Explained.Live is a unique series of explanatory conversations that The Indian Express hosts from time to time.

Expert Guests at Explained.Live sessions since the lockdown began have included IIT-Delhi Director Ramgopal Rao, Kerala’s Health Minister K K Shailaja, Public Health Foundation of India president Dr K Srinath Reddy, industrialist Dr Naushad Forbes, capital markets expert Nilesh Shah, medical scientist Dr Gagandeep Kang, and Mahesh Vyas, MD and CEO of the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.