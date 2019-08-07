‘Stateswoman extraordinaire, diplomat par excellence’: Tributes pour in for Sushma Swaraj

Former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj passed away at AIIMS on Tuesday. She was 67. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled her demise and termed it a ‘personal loss’. Read in Bangla, Malayalam

The senior BJP leader was brought to AIIMS around 9:30pm and was straight away taken to the emergency ward. AIIMS doctors said she died of a cardiac arrest.

Sushma Ji’s demise is a personal loss. She will be remembered fondly for everything that she’s done for India. My thoughts are with her family, supporters and admirers in this very unfortunate hour. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

Expressing grief over her death, the PM tweeted: “A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people.”

Several senior ministers, including Harsh Vardhan, Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani Prakash Javadekar, reached AIIMS after she was admitted to the hospital.

Swaraj had put out a tweet in the evening congratulating Prime Modi after the Centre’s move to revoke special status for Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the border state into two Union Territories secured Parliament’s approval.

“Narendra Modi ji – Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime,” she had said.

प्रधान मंत्री जी – आपका हार्दिक अभिनन्दन. मैं अपने जीवन में इस दिन को देखने की प्रतीक्षा कर रही थी. @narendramodi ji – Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 6, 2019

PM Modi, in his tweets, hailed Swaraj as a “prolific orator and outstanding parliamentarian” and said she was admired and revered across party lines. “She was uncompromising when it came to matters of ideology and interests of the BJP, whose growth she immensely contributed to,” Modi said.

President Ram Nath Kovind also mourned over the loss. “Extremely shocked to hear of the passing of Smt Sushma Swaraj. The country has lost a much loved leader who epitomised dignity, courage & integrity in public life. Ever willing to help others, she will always be remembered for her service to the people of India,” he tweeted.

Extremely shocked to hear of the passing of Smt Sushma Swaraj. The country has lost a much loved leader who epitomised dignity, courage & integrity in public life. Ever willing to help others, she will always be remembered for her service to the people of India #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 6, 2019

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he was deeply shocked and anguished by the sudden demise of an extremely valued colleague.

DMK president M K Stalin also condoled Swaraj’s death, hailing her for scaling new heights in public life with by her efficient work. Stalin tweeted, “She brought laurels by her efficient work in whatever responsibility she held.” The DMK top leader conveyed his condolences to her family and the BJP.

AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said her contribution in Indian politics would remain immortal.

“The news of passing away f Sushma Swaraj is extremely sad. Her contribution to Indian politics would remain immortal. May her soul rest in peace,” Sisodia tweeted.

Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai also paid his tributes.

Deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Behinji Sushma Swaraj. A tall leader and a great orator and people’s person. My profound condolences to the people of India and her family and friends. @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/fHT70dH58J — Hamid Karzai (@KarzaiH) August 6, 2019

Javad Zarif, Foreign Minister of Iran said he was “saddened by her sudden passing”.

My deepest condolences to the government and the people of India on the passing of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. I had many fruitful and useful discussions with her while she held office, and am saddened by her sudden passing. May she forever rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/FHtjyQbExf — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) August 6, 2019

Swaraj held the crucial External Affairs Ministry in the previous Modi Cabinet. Swaraj had a kidney transplant in 2016 and had opted out of contesting Lok Sabha polls earlier this year for health reasons. She is survived by her husband Swaraj Kaushal and daughter Bansuri.