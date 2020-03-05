Former Flipkart CEO Sachin Bansal accused of dowry harassment, sexual assault

Former Flipkart CEO Sachin Bansal. (Express Archive) Former Flipkart CEO Sachin Bansal. (Express Archive)

A dowry harassment case has been filed against former Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal by his wife Priya Bansal in Bengaluru. She also accused Sachin of physically assaulting her, and sexually assaulting her sister when he was in Delhi.

Based on the complaint by Priya, Koramangala police in Bengaluru South East filed a first information report (FIR) on 28 February against Sachin, his father Sat Prakash Agarwal, brother Nitin Bansal and mother Kiran Bansal for demanding dowry at the time of the wedding.

According to the FIR, Sachin had allegedly demanded Rs 11 lakh in cash and wanted Priya to transfer all her assets to him before their marriage in 2008. Priya was allegedly being harassed by her in-laws since 2019 after refusing to comply with Sachin’s demands, the FIR stated.

“My husband and in-laws have been giving me mental and physical torture since the wedding for dowry. When my sister was in Delhi, Sachin had sexually assaulted her. Sachin had tried to transfer all properties in my name to his name and when I refused, Sachin had physically assaulted me on 20 October 2019. I have been tortured mentally and physically by in-laws for dowry,” Priya alleged in the FIR.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, a senior police official from Koramangala Police station said, “ We have started an investigation, but we could not interrogate the family since they are out of the station. A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code- 498A (dowry harassment), 34 (criminal intent) and under section 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.”

Bansal, who co-founded Flipkart, sold his 5.5 per cent stake in the e-commerce firm to Walmart in 2018 for an estimated $800 million.

