Chidambaram’s house robbed, cash, jewellery worth over Rs 2.5 lakh missing

Sunday, July 08, 2018
At least Rs 1.5 lakh in cash and gold ornaments worth Rs one lakh went missing from the minister's residence, a senior police official said, adding that the robbery took place a few days ago but came to light recently.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 8, 2018 12:19:18 pm
Cash and jewellery worth more than Rs 2 lakh were reportedly stolen from former finance minister and P Chidambaram’s residence in Chennai, police said on Sunday.

At least Rs 1.5 lakh in cash and gold ornaments worth Rs one lakh went missing from the former union minister’s residence, a senior police official told PTI. The official added that the robbery took place a few days ago but came to light recently.

Officials suspect insider role in the theft case as the Congress leader has police security posted outside his house. Following a complaint, an FIR has been filed based and a probe is underway, the official said.

