Chidambaram’s house robbed, cash, jewellery worth over Rs 2.5 lakh missing

Cash and jewellery worth more than Rs 2 lakh were reportedly stolen from former finance minister and P Chidambaram’s residence in Chennai, police said on Sunday.

At least Rs 1.5 lakh in cash and gold ornaments worth Rs one lakh went missing from the former union minister’s residence, a senior police official told PTI. The official added that the robbery took place a few days ago but came to light recently.

Officials suspect insider role in the theft case as the Congress leader has police security posted outside his house. Following a complaint, an FIR has been filed based and a probe is underway, the official said.

