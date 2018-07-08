Former Express journalist dies at 94

Sadhu was 94 and is survived by his two sons and a daughter, besides grandchildren. Sadhu was 94 and is survived by his two sons and a daughter, besides grandchildren.

J N Sadhu, a senior journalist formerly with The Indian Express, died here Saturday after a prolonged illness. He was 94 and is survived by his two sons and a daughter, besides grandchildren.

Sadhu retired from The Indian Express over three decades back and settled down in Shimla. After retirement, he was into active writing as freelance journalist.

Family sources said he had been immobile for the last few months and gave up eating three days back.

Chief Miniter Jai Ram Thakur, former CMs Virbhadra Singh, Prem Kumar Dhumal and Shanta Kumar, have condoled Sadhu’s demise.

