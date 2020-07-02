Former executive director of NID passes away

Professor Vikas Satwalekar (Photo Source: desingindia.net) Professor Vikas Satwalekar (Photo Source: desingindia.net)

Alumnus and former executive director of the National Institute of Design (NID), Professor Vikas Satwalekar died on June 27. He is survived by his wife Professor Suranjana Satwalekar, who is also an alumnus of NID, and son Eeshaan Satwalekar.

Prof Satwalekar was formerly an NID executive director (1989-2000) and the head of its visual communication programme (1982-2000). He completed his post graduation at NID followed by a stint at the Basel School, Switzerland. He had worked on prestigious exhibition design projects, such as the Khalsa Heritage Museum, and conceived and designed ‘Bharat Ek Darshan’ and ‘India Exhibit’ at the Commonwealth Institute, London.

As a graphic designer, he had created corporate identity programmes for Mother Dairy, the National Dairy Development Board, four regional identities for Channel Tara, Broadcast Worldwide Pvt Ltd and Doordarshan channel identities (DD news, Metro, National Sports, Prasar Bharati, regional Doordarshan channels), among others.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd