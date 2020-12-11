Former envoy to US Arun Singh is Expert at Explained tomorrow

Arun Singh

Joe Biden will enter the White House as President of the United States next month at the end of Donald Trump’s tumultuous four-year administration.

How did the India-US bilateral relationship fare between 2016 and 2020?

The two countries grew closer as strategic partners in the Indo-Pacific and elsewhere, but could not find much common ground on trade, immigration, and climate change policy.

What can be expected in the coming four years under President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris?

Some aspects of New Delhi’s relationship with Washington will inevitably see change; some others will remain constant. Where could the way forward be smoother, and where could the relationship encounter hurdles?

To talk on the theme ‘India and the US under Joe Biden: aspects of continuity and change’ at the latest session of Express Explained.Live on Saturday, The Indian Express has invited former Indian ambassador to the US Arun Singh, a keen observer and insightful analyst of the evolution of the bilateral relationship over the years.

Arun Singh, India’s Ambassador in Washington DC through 2015-16 and before that as the Deputy Chief of Mission from October 2008 to April 2013, saw the workings of the Obama Administration closely at a time when then Vice President Biden played an important role in the shaping of US policy towards India. That makes Singh uniquely placed to discuss these issues and questions.

Singh was also India’s ambassador to Israel (from April 2005 to September 2008) and France (from April 2013 to April 2015). He had earlier headed the UN policy division and the Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran division between 2000 and 2005.

Explained.Live is a unique series of explanatory conversations that The Indian Express hosts from time to time.

Expert Guests at Explained.Live sessions since the lockdown began have included former Indian ambassador to China Gautam Bambawale, former Foreign Secretary Shyam Saran, IIT-Delhi Director Ramgopal Rao, Kerala’s Health Minister K K Shailaja, Public Health Foundation of India president Dr K Srinath Reddy, industrialist Dr Naushad Forbes, capital markets expert Nilesh Shah, medical scientist Dr Gagandeep Kang and Mahesh Vyas, MD and CEO of the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy among others.

