Former EAM Sushma Swaraj moves out of her official residence in Delhi

Former External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj Saturday informed that she has moved out of her official residence in Delhi. Swaraj, in a tweet, wrote: “I have moved out of my official residence 8, Safdarjung Lane, New Delhi. Please note that I am not contactable on the earlier address and phone numbers.”

A veteran party leader, Sushma Swaraj had opted out of the Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons. Vidisha, which has been a BJP stronghold for three decades, saw its two-time MP Sushma Swaraj opting out of the electoral contest this year. She was appointed as the External Affairs Minister in the first term of the Modi government in 2014. Former foreign secretary S Jaishankar is now the External Affairs Minister in the new Modi cabinet.

Swaraj, during her tenure, was quite popular on Twitter not only for proactively reaching out to the Indian diaspora in distress but also for her witty replies on the microblogging platform.