Former DMK MLA Kandasamy passes away

Former DMK MLA K Kandasamy passed away at a private hospital on Saturday after a brief illness, party sources said.

Kandasamy (78) was a bachelor.

He represented Kinathukadavu assembly constituency in the district from 1989-1991 and had participated in the anti-Hindi protest in 1960.

He was admitted to the hospital for age-related illness a couple of days ago and breathed his last this afternoon, the sources said.

His last rites were performed late this evening, in which party leaders and workers, including former union minister M Kannappan, participated, they said.

