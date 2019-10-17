Former director of PMC bank fifth arrest in multicrore scam

THE ECONOMIC Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested Surjit Arora (65), a former director of the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank, in connection with the Rs 4,355-crore scam. This is the fifth arrest in the case.

Earlier in the day, a court sent HDIL promoters Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan, as well as former PMC chairman Waryam Singh to judicial custody. The trio, along with Joy Thomas, former managing director of the bank, still in police custody, were also arrested in connection with the scam.

An official said, “Arora was a director and was also linked to the loan disbursal mechanism. He was aware of the fraud but turned a blind eye. There were also some fund transfers to his account from HDIL that are under the scanner.”

Police will produce him before the court on Thursday to seek his custody for interrogation. Earlier, several customers who had deposits at PMC Bank sat on a dharna outside Esplanade Court, where the Wadhawans and Singh were to be produced. Many were also carrying posters of Fattomal Punjabi and Sunjay Gulati, two account holders of PMC, who died of heart attacks.

Police got the three accused to the court, following which they were sent to judicial custody. Thomas is still in police custody as he was arrested later.

Soon after the accused were produced before the court, several deposit holders were placated by police and taken to the police commissioner’s office located near the court. Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve, Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) Rajvardhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (EOW) S Paropkari, along with the investigating team, met the depositors and assured them that they were investigating the case on priority.

An official from the investigation team said they will also be questioning other PMC directors, who were in charge when the scam took place.

According to the police, the four accused caused losses to the effect of Rs 4,355 crore to the bank by illegally granting loans and undervaluing Non-Performing Assets (NPA) of the Sarangs-promoted HDIL before the Reserve Bank of India.