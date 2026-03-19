Former diplomat Navdeep Suri is guest at Explained.Live today

The war in West Asia has dominated global headlines since US and Israel launched strikes on Iran, and Tehran counter-attacked Israel and about a dozen countries in the region that hosted US military bases and personnel.

In its 20th day, the war has impacted the global economy and has led to rise in oil and gas prices as the battle for control of Strait of Hormuz has impacted many nations, including India. US President Donald Trump has given mixed signals about ending the war and the Gulf countries are facing the heat as Iran continues to strike at their residential areas, airports apart from some oil facilities as well.

There are many questions that are top of the mind: What is the endgame? Are the US and Israel justified in attacking Iran? What is happening inside Iran? What will be new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei’s strategy? How does west Asia view the war? How is India’s position on the war perceived by different nations? How far is it going to hit India’s economy and its diaspora in the region?

To answer these questions and explain the situation, Navdeep Suri, who speaks Arabic and has extensive experience in the region, having served as India’s Ambassador to Egypt and the UAE, will be the guest at the Express Explained.Live session on “War in the Middle East: Where is it headed, and what happens now” at 5.30 pm on March 19. Suri is a regular commentator on developments related to West Asia and had earlier been a guest at the Express Explained.Live in December 2023.

He will be in conversation with Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express. Express Explained.Live is a unique series of explanatory conversations that The Indian Express hosts from time to time.

Expert Guests at Explained.Live sessions have included former Indian Ambassador to China Gautam Bambawale, former Foreign Secretary Shyam Saran, former Indian Ambassador to US Arun K Singh, former Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pinak Ranjan Chakravarty, former Indian Ambassador to Russia D B Venkatesh Varma, former Foreign Secretary and Indian Ambassador to China Vijay Gokhale, former Deputy NSA Pankaj Saran, former Indian Ambassador to Nepal Ranjit Rae, former Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan

T C A Raghavan, former G20 Sous Sherpa J S Mukul, former Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, former Indian Ambassador to US, UK and Israel Navtej Sarna, among others.

Story continues below this ad

Topic: War in the Middle East, where is it headed, and what happens now

Date: March 19, 2026

Time: 5:30 PM