Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit joins Instagram

Just days ahead of voting in Delhi, former Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit made her debut on picture sharing app Instagram on Wednesday.

Dikshit, who is contesting from Delhi’s North-East constituency, joined a growing list of politicians who are actively engaging on social media platforms. For her first post on the platform, she shared a video of herself saying “Dear Friends, I am on Instagram. Let’s connect.”

On her social media account, Dikshit is following Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Congress UP General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and three official accounts of the Congress party, including NSUI and Indian Youth Congress.

Social media continues to play a major role in shaping public opinion. But along with Facebook and Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp and YouTube are also now used to spread political messages.

Here, political leaders have clearly marked the difference between their personal and professional life. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also have accounts on Instagram.