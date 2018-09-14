Former CPI(M) MP Dinesh Chandra Joarder passes away

Former CPI(M) MP Dinesh Chandra Joarder passed away due to old age problems at his residence here on Friday, family sources said.

He was 91 and is survived by his only son. He won Lok Sabha elections in 1971 and 1977 in Malda constituency.

In 1977 Lok Sabha elections, Joarder defeated Congress candidate Pranab Mukherjee who later became president of the country.

He also became MLA from Kaliachak Assembly constituency in Malda in 1987 and 1992.

Joardar, who began his professional career as a lawyer in Malda court, was also a member of the Central Silk Board.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App