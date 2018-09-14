Follow Us:
Friday, September 14, 2018
Former CPI(M) MP Dinesh Chandra Joarder passes away
Former CPI(M) MP Dinesh Chandra Joarder passes away

In 1977 Lok Sabha elections, Joarder defeated Congress candidate Pranab Mukherjee who later became president of the country.

By: PTI | Malda | Published: September 14, 2018 1:25:51 pm

Former CPI(M) MP Dinesh Chandra Joarder passed away due to old age problems at his residence here on Friday, family sources said.

He was 91 and is survived by his only son. He won Lok Sabha elections in 1971 and 1977 in Malda constituency.



He also became MLA from Kaliachak Assembly constituency in Malda in 1987 and 1992.

Joardar, who began his professional career as a lawyer in Malda court, was also a member of the Central Silk Board.

