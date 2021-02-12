Former councillor booked for abetment to suicide; Union minister questions law and order

Sompal’s wife Munni Devi is a BJP candidate for the civic body polls from ward number 37 in Mohali. (Representational Photo/File)

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash on Thursday accused the state government of deteriorating the law and order situation in Punjab and said that people belonging to backward classes have particularly been facing problems.

The minister was in the city to meet the family members of Sompal, who had died by suicide on Wednesday. Sompal’s wife Munni Devi is a BJP candidate for the civic body polls from ward number 37 in Mohali.

Referring to the allegations of Sompal’s family that former councillor Harpal Singh Channa had threatened the deceased, abetting his suicide, the union minister said the events that unfurled in Mohali has highlighted the plight of the law and order in the state. He added that the police had not registered a case in the matter at first and an FIR was only registered after their intervention.

“The candidates are being threatened. They were asked to withdraw the nomination papers. The law and order is in bad condition in the state,” the minister said.

The minister also met Munni Devi. After meeting the aggrieved family, the minister said that the culprits are roaming free, however, they will not tolerate this. He added that he will ensure that the family gets justice. He said that people coming from backward classes are being harassed in the state.

Police book former councillor, two others for abetment of suicide

The local police on Thursday booked former councillor Harpal Singh Channa, his sister-in-law Baljinder Kaur and brother under the Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the complaint of Munni Devi. Phase I Station House Officer (SHO) Sub-Inspector Shivdev Singh Brar said that they registered the case after Munni Devi alleged that her husband was being pressured by Channa to withdraw her candidature.

BJP candidates allege attack by opponents disguising as farmers

BJP candidates Madan Shaunki, Rupinder Kaur Kanwal and Kulwinder Kaur alleged that their political opponents, posing as farmers, attacked them during their campaign.

The candidates said that people disguised as farmers stopped them from canvassing and also heckled them. The candidates said that their posters and banners were also torn.

In some videos that went viral on Thursday, people were seen chasing the BJP candidates in Phase 1, to stop them from canvassing.