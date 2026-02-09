Former consumer affairs secretary is USISPF Global Value Chains Committee Chair

Rohit Kumar Singh has been appointed as Chair of Global Value Chains Committee of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF).

Former consumer affairs secretary Rohit Kumar Singh has been appointed as Chair of Global Value Chains Committee of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) and advisor to the USISPF Board of Directors.

In a statement, the USISPF said, “In his role as Chair of the Global Value Chains Committee, Mr Singh will work closely with USISPF’s global membership and government stakeholders to promote smooth, resilient and diversified supply chains, with a focus on regulatory alignment, infrastructure readiness, and effective public-private collaboration.”

The 1989-batch an IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre, Singh has served as the Secretary, Consumer Affairs, and led India’s first AI-enabled grievance redressal ecosystem, bringing a paradigm shift to consumer protection.