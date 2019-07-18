Toggle Menu
Former Congress Gujarat MLA Alpesh Thakor joins BJP

OBC leader Alpesh Thakor in Ahmedabad. (Express photo: Javed Raja/File)

Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Thursday in the presence of Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghnai, according to PTI. Putting an end to days of speculation, Thakor joined the saffron party along with another leader Dhavalsinh Zala.

Thakor, who resigned from the party in April, accused the then Congress president and state leaders of not ‘treating him properly’ and doing nothing for him and other party leaders. It is also believed that the OBC leader wanted to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Patan seat but was not given a ticket which added to his grouse against the party high command.

Thakor’s exit had come as a big setback for the grand old party which was hoping to cement its position in the state polls.

On July 6, Thakor and Zala had resigned from the State Legislative Assembly after casting their votes for BJP candidates in the Rajya Sabha bye-election to two seats in Gujarat — going against the whip issued to them by the Congress.

