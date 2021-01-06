scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Former Congress MLA dies during Covid treatment

Babar Tadvi was a three-term MLA and also served as a state minister for a brief period.

By: Express News Service | Vadodara | January 6, 2021 7:59:29 pm
Tadvi was a three-term MLA and also served as a state minister for a brief period. (representational image)

Former Congress MLA Babar Tadvi, a tribal leader from Sankheda taluka in Chhota Udepur district, passed away on Wednesday while undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at a private hospital in Vadodara. He was 80.

Tadvi was a three-term MLA and also served as a state minister for a brief period. He was admitted to a private-empanelled Covid-19 hospital in Vadodara for treatment last week after he complained of fever and tested positive for Covid-19.

A school teacher by profession, Tadvi won his first Assembly election on a Janta Dal ticket in 1990 by a margin of over 9,000 votes and in 1995 and 1999 as Congress candidate. Tadvi was among the group of Janta Dal leaders who joined the Congress during a party rebellion in 1995.

He also briefly defected to the BJP but returned to the Congress fold.

Tadvi had also unsuccessfully contested the 2002 and 2007 Assembly polls from Sankheda. He had served as a Minister of State in Gujarat for Tribal Affairs.

