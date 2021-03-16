Former Congress leader P C Chacko formally joins Sharad Pawar-led NCP

Announcing his resignation from the Congress last week, P C Chacko had alleged group interest in deciding party candidates for the coming assembly elections. (Express Photo: Anil Sharma)

Former Congress leader P C Chacko, who quit the party last week, Tuesday formally joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) headed by Sharad Pawar.

Chacko, who quit the Congress over his differences with the party leaders in Kerala, said NCP is a partner of the CPI (M)-led LDF in the southern state and he would work for the victory of the Left candidates in the April 6 Assembly polls.

Announcing his resignation from the Congress last week, Chacko had alleged group interest in deciding party candidates for the coming assembly elections.

(With PTI inputs)