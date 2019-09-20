Former Congress Jharkhand chief Ajoy Kumar joins AAP

Former Jharkhand Congress president Ajoy Kumar joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Thursday in the presence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Kumar resigned from the Congress last month. In his resignation letter, he alleged that several senior party leaders sought to grab political posts for personal benefits.

On Thursday, Kumar said, “I look forward to working with AAP for the upcoming Delhi elections. As far as Jharkhand is concerned, we have a long hill to climb and we are looking to form a government by 2024 where we are looking to work with good people.”

Sisodia said AAP is playing different roles in different parts of the country and Kumar will join the movement of development.

Kumar completed his MBBS in 1985 and was inducted in the IPS in 1986, where he received the President’s medal under training. He resigned from police service in 1996 and worked in a few private firms. He later joined Babulal Marandi’s JVM(P) and was elected MP from Jamshedpur. He joined the Congress in 2014 and became state party chief in 2017. “We have known each other since the days of ‘andolan’ (Anna Hazare movement). Now he will work in all states with us,” Sisodia said.