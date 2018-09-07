Former Congress councillor, NC panch among dozens join BJP

The Congress and NC workers’ group from the Sunderbani constituency of Rajouri district joined the party in the presence of state BJP president Ravinder Raina and other senior leaders here. The Congress and NC workers’ group from the Sunderbani constituency of Rajouri district joined the party in the presence of state BJP president Ravinder Raina and other senior leaders here.

A former Congress councillor of the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) and a former panch of the National Conference were among dozens of people who joined the BJP at a function in Jammu on Friday.

The group led by former Congress Councillor of the JMC Rajinder Sharma and former NC panch Ashok Kumar Sharma said it was impressed by the “public-centric approach and good governance” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Terming the joining of the group to the BJP as “historical”, Raina said people are attracted to the saffron party because of its selfless policies.

Senior BJP leader and MP Jugal Kishore Sharma said the new entrants will get full cooperation from the party in their endeavour of doing good for the society.

The BJP today has grown to a massive establishment due to the organisational merits, he said.

