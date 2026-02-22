After 32 years with Congress, former Assam party chief Bhupen Borah joins BJP

Borah, who had been with the Congress for 32 years and was the president of the Assam Congress unit until Gaurav Gogoi took charge in June last year, submitted his resignation to the party’s central leadership on February 16.

Written by: Sukrita Baruah
2 min readGuwahatiUpdated: Feb 22, 2026 10:39 PM IST
Former Assam Congress president Bhupen BorahFormer Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah. (File Photo)
Former Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah formally joined the BJP on Sunday, a week after he resigned from the Congress.

On Sunday, he was formally inducted into the BJP in the party’s state headquarters in the presence of state BJP president Dilip Saikia.

After the induction, Borah claimed that “self-respecting Assamese” would leave the Congress for the BJP.

After Borah’s resignation, Congress leaders, including Gogoi; Jitendra Singh, the AICC general secretary in charge of Assam; Assam Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia; MP Pradyut Bordoloi; and AICC national secretary and Assam co-in-charge Manoj Chauhan, had rushed to his residence to meet him. After the meeting, Jitendra Singh had announced that the party had not accepted his resignation, and Borah told the media that he had sought “some time” to arrive at his final decision.

However, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited him the next day, after which he said he would join the BJP.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Borah had said that the Congress leadership did not address his grievances about being sidelined, and about factionalism in the party.

