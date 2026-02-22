After 32 years with Congress, former Assam party chief Bhupen Borah joins BJP

Former Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah formally joined the BJP on Sunday, a week after he resigned from the Congress.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Borah, who had been with the Congress for 32 years and was the president of the Assam Congress unit until Gaurav Gogoi took charge in June last year, submitted his resignation to the party’s central leadership on February 16.

On Sunday, he was formally inducted into the BJP in the party’s state headquarters in the presence of state BJP president Dilip Saikia.

After the induction, Borah claimed that “self-respecting Assamese” would leave the Congress for the BJP.

After Borah’s resignation, Congress leaders, including Gogoi; Jitendra Singh, the AICC general secretary in charge of Assam; Assam Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia; MP Pradyut Bordoloi; and AICC national secretary and Assam co-in-charge Manoj Chauhan, had rushed to his residence to meet him. After the meeting, Jitendra Singh had announced that the party had not accepted his resignation, and Borah told the media that he had sought “some time” to arrive at his final decision.