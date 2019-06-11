Delhi Police makes first arrest in ex-CJI RM Lodha online fraud case

The Delhi Police Tuesday arrested a man accused of duping former Chief Justice of India Justice RM Lodha of Rs 1 Lakh. The arrested man has been identified as Dinesh Mali, a resident of Udaipur. This is the first arrest made in the cheating case.

Advertising

Mali was taken into police custody after the CCTV footage showed him withdrawing the amount. The ATM card he used to withdraw the fraud money was also recovered. The other co-accused are yet to be arrested. The police said that further investigation is being carried out and efforts are being taken to recover the cheated money.

Justice Lodha had earlier approached the police, informing them that he was duped of Rs 1 lakh by a man who accessed his friend’s email account and sent him an email seeking money for medical treatment.

In the FIR, Justice Lodha had said that he received an email from his friend, Justice B P Singh, a former Supreme Court judge. “I have been regularly corresponding with Justice B P Singh on arbitration matters. In the said email, I was requested for some urgent help and got back to him on email, as he was unavailable over the phone. When I responded via email asking him to tell me what the matter was, I received another email stating that his cousin was suffering from acute lymphoblastic leukaemia,” the FIR read.

Advertising

The email further asked Justice Lodha to send “Rs 95,000 or Rs 1 lakh” to a surgeon’s bank account, details of which were sent to him. Justice Lodha transferred Rs 1 lakh in two installments of Rs 50,000 each to an account held by a man named Dinesh Bali.

After the transaction was done, Justice Lodha realised that his friend’s e-mail account had been hacked, following which he approached the police.

The police have also sent a request to Gmail to provide details of the person who created the alleged fake Email address.