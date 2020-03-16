Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi nominated to Rajya Sabha

Ranjan Gogoi retired from the Supreme Court on November 17, 2019. (File Photo) Ranjan Gogoi retired from the Supreme Court on November 17, 2019. (File Photo)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday nominated former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to Rajya Sabha.

A government notification of the same read “in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (a) of clause (1) of Article 80 of the Constitution of India, read with clause (3) of that article, the President is pleased to nominate Shri Ranjan Gogoi to the Council of States to fill the vacancy caused due to the retirement of one of the nominated member.”

Ranjan Gogoi retired from the Supreme Court on November 17, 2019.

Justice Gogoi’s tenure in the apex court will be best remembered for heading the five-judge Constitution Bench that delivered a unanimous verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case as well as the time he had addressed an unprecedented press conference along with three other brother judges in 2018.

Sworn on October 3, 2018, as the 46th Chief Justice of India, Justice Gogoi also headed a bench which, by a 3:2 majority verdict, referred the pleas seeking review of the apex court’s historic 2018 judgement allowing women and girls of all ages to enter Sabarimala temple.

Justice Gogoi was also part of the bench that twice dismissed pleas seeking probe into the Rafale deal.

Last year, he had also faced allegations of sexual harassment. In her 28-page original complaint, the woman had alleged that on October 10 and October 11, 2018, the CJI had made sexual advances in his home office, where she was posted, and touched her inappropriately. Soon after the allegations were made public, a bench led by CJI Gogoi had issued a signed statement saying the allegations were part of a “conspiracy”. An in-house committee had given a clean chit to Gogoi.

Justice Gogoi is also known for his no-nonsense approach, boldness and fearlessness, and also leading a bench which monitored and ensured that NRC exercise in Assam, his native state, is completed within the set timeframe.

In his tenure as a senior judge of the apex court, Justice Gogoi delivered significant judgments including Assam’s National Register of Citizens (NRC), setting up of special courts to exclusively try MPs and MLAs, Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts for the remission of their life sentences and appointment of anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal among others.

On September 9, 2010, he was transferred to the Punjab & Haryana High Court and was elevated as the Chief Justice of Punjab & Haryana High Court on February 12, 2011. A year later, he was appointed as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India on April 23, 2012.

