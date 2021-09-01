Former CJI Bobde meets Mohan Bhagwat at RSS headquarters in Nagpur

Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) S A Bobde on Tuesday met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat.

While RSS officials denied any knowledge of such a meeting, reliable sources confirmed that it did take place. “The meeting took place between 4 and 5 pm at the RSS headquarter in Mahal area,” said sources.

This is the first time Justice Bobde has met the RSS chief formally at the Sangh headquarters. He also visited the ancestral home of RSS founder K B Hedgewar.

Justice Bobde is from Nagpur and had practiced law in the city for many years. After retiring as CJI earlier this year, he splits his time between Nagpur and Delhi.

His predecessor Justice Ranjan Gogoi was nominated to the Rajya Sabha immediately after his retirement last year, generating a huge controversy. Justice Bobde has, so far, steered clear of any such controversy.