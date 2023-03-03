Former CJI A M Ahmadi dies at 90

Former Chief Justice of India A M Ahmadi died on Thursday after a brief illness. He was 90. He is survived by his children Huzefa Ahmadi and Tasneem Ahmadi, both leading lawyers.

Born on March 25, 1932, in Surat, Justice Ahmadi was the 26th Chief Justice of India. In 1964, Ahmadi was appointed a civil and sessions judge in Ahmedabad and went on to become the state’s law secretary.

In 1976, he was appointed a judge of the Gujarat High Court and was elevated to the Supreme Court in 1988. He was the CJI from October 1994 to March 1997.

In his nine-year tenure in the Supreme Court, Justice Ahmadi was part of seminal verdicts that changed the course of polity. A critic of the Collegium system of appointing judges, Justice Ahmadi, who was in line to be CJI then, had written a dissenting opinion in the 1993 landmark nine-judge bench ruling that established the Collegium system of appointing judges. Justice Ahmadi had said that the majority view by Justice J S Verma “follows a path leading to a destination unknown to the Constitution”.

He also wrote a dissent in the 1994 ruling in ‘Ismail Faruqui vs Union of India’ which held that offering prayers in a mosque was not an essential religious practice of Islam and upheld the law under which the Centre acquired the disputed land in Ayodhya.

In the Bhopal gas tragedy case, a bench headed by Justice Ahmadi allowed the CBI to charge Union Carbide on charges of causing death due to negligence and not culpable homicide not amounting to murder which carries a 10-year sentence. After retirement, in 1998, he became the chairman of the Union Carbide-funded Bhopal Memorial Trust Hospital.

In 1999, the United Nations appointed him a member of a panel to investigate possible human rights violations in East Timor.

In 2003, he was elected Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University and was re-elected again in 2007.