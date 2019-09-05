Former Chinese soldier gets visa to reunite with family in Madhya Pradesh

Chinese man Wang Qi, 80, who had been waiting for over five months for a visa has finally been granted one paving the way for his return to India.

Advertising

Qi’s son Vishnu told The Indian Express, “My father was given the visa by the Indian embassy in Beijing at 12 noon on Thursday. He will now be able to return to India.”

Vishnu, however, regretted that his father was given only a six-month visa. “Earlier, it was for over a year,” he said.

Wang, who was caught by Indian forces in 1963 after the Indo-China war, was jailed for seven years before being set free in 1969. He had later settled down at Tirodi village of Balaghat district in Madhya Pradesh. He had married an Indian woman, Sushila, and had four children — two sons and two daughters.

Advertising

After his story first came out in 2017, Indian and Chinese officials had rushed to his help. He was granted a visa to visit his long lost family in China.

The Indian Express had highlighted his problem last week.

Wang has visited China thrice, he made two visits in 2018, first in January under an old visa and later in October under a visa that had been renewed in March 2018. Since then, he has been stuck in China due to non-renewal of visa, which had to be done in March this year. Since then the family has been running from pillar to post to get a visa for his return.

“We desire that he should be given visa for at least five years or both the governments should jointly decide our fate. We are ready to shift to China, lock, stock and barrel,” said Vishnu.