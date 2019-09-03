Ex-Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi’s son Amit arrested for submitting false details in poll affidavit

The Chhattisgarh Police Tuesday arrested Amit Jogi, the son of former chief minister Ajit Jogi, from his Bilaspur residence for allegedly furnishing false details in his poll affidavit during the 2013 state Assembly elections. He will be produced before a local court today, news agency ANI reported.

As per the complaint filed by BJP member Sameera Paikra, Amit had allegedly submitted false information regarding his birthplace while filing his nomination papers to contest from the Marwahi seat. Amit had defeated Paikra by a margin of nearly 50,000 votes.

Marwahi, a reserved seat for tribals, is currently represented by Ajit Jogi. Amit was the Marwahi MLA from 2013 to 2018.

The arrest comes six months after the police began probing the case. “Amit Jogi was arrested from Marwahi Sadan in Bilaspur, based on the FIR lodged against him in February this year at Gaurela police station in the district,” Superintendent of Police Prashant Agrawal told news agency PTI.

In 2016, Ajit Jogi broke away from the Congress and formed the Janta Congress Chhattisgarh party (JCC). Amit is currently the state president of JCC.

Last week, Bilaspur police registered a case against Ajit Jogi after his claim to tribal status was rejected by a government-appointed panel. The committee led by Secretary to the Government of Chhattisgarh DD Singh, had submitted a report which said that Jogi had not been able to prove himself to be a member of the Kanwar tribe. They had also recommended the cancellation of his tribal certificates. The Jogis had alleged that the case was registered at the behest of a “vindictive chief minister”, and that none of these charges will stick in the court.

The decision means Jogi might lose his Marwahi seat