Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi in hospital after cardiac arrest

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi was admitted to a private hospital here on Saturday after he suffered a cardiac arrest, doctors at the city’s Sree Narayana Hospital said, adding that his condition is critical.

Citing information provided by Jogi’s family members, the hospital said he fell unconscious at his residence here in the morning.

Jogi is also the founder of the Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) and is the incumbent MLA from Marwahi constituency.

According to a health bulletin released by the hospital, Jogi was given cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) at his residence by a senior intensivist before he was rushed to the hospital. “He was admitted at 12.30 pm on Saturday after he collapsed while he was in the garden of his house… his ECG and pulse have returned to normal… But his respiration is still not normal. He is on a ventilator and his condition is critical,” the hospital stated.

Jogi’s wife and Kota MLA Renu Jogi and his son Amit are with the 74-year-old leader at the hospital.

In a social media post, Amit made an appeal for prayers for his father’s recovery. “Along with medicines, he now needs the well-wishes and prayers of 2.5 crore residents of Chhattisgarh.”

