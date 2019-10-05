71 former bureaucrats write to PM on sanctioning prosecution of 4 ex-officials

SEVENTY-ONE FORMER top bureaucrats, including former Foreign Secretary and National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon, have protested the government move to grant CBI prosecution sanction for Sindhushree Khullar and other former and serving senior bureaucrats in the INX Media case.

Khullar had been the CEO of NITI Aayog in the Modi government.

In an open letter to the government, the former bureaucrats, mostly IAS, have expressed “deep concern” over “selective targeting of retired and serving officers, apparently for gaining narrow political advantages”.

The 71 signatories include former Cabinet Secretary K M Chandrasekhar, former Secretary and Chief Economic Adviser, Ministry of Finance, Nitin Desai and former Health Secretary Keshav Desiraju.

“It will only seem to confirm the worst apprehensions of civil servants, namely, that they will be afforded no protection for bona fide acts in the performance of their official duties,” the letter says.

It says the move will act as “dampener” in the government’s efforts to provide some legal protection to bureaucrats from the Prevention of Corruption Act in discharge of their duties.

Along with Khullar, the government has granted prosecution sanction for Anup Pujari, former MSME secretary, Prabodh Saxena, former Director in Finance Ministry, and Rabindra Prasad, former Under Secretary in Department of Economic Affairs.