Former BSP MLA’s son meets BJP leaders in Agra, likely to join party

Chirag Upadhyay.

Son of former BSP MLA Ramveer Upadhyay on Sunday met senior BJP leaders in Agra and said he would soon join the saffron party.

“I have been motivated by Narendra Modi. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is a great leader, and I hope to carry out social activities as a member of the party. The joining was supposed to be today, but due to some reason, the announcement has been delayed,” said Chirag Upadhyay, whose political base is in the Agra region. His induction into the party would be announced in the coming week, BJP sources said.

His father, Ramveer, was elected from Sikandra Rao in Hathras four times on a BSP ticket and was party’s whip in the Legislative Assembly. He was BSP’s Brahmin face in the Braj region which comprises Agra, Mathura and Aligarh. Last year, the BSP expelled him for anti-party activities. Ramveer recently met Adityanath and discussed induction of Chirag.

Meanwhile, BSP general secretary Satish Chandra Misra said, “If Ramveer Upadhyay joins the BJP, it will have no impact on the BSP. There have been incidents of atrocities on Brahmins and they are now looking towards the BSP.”

—With PTI Inputs

