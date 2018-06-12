Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Former BJP municipal councilor commits suicide

Believed to be a bold and aggressive lady, Mamta Verma stayed with her two sons, while her husband works in Bhilwara district.

By: PTI | Kota | Published: June 12, 2018 2:43:19 pm
A 47-year-old former BJP municipal councilor committed suicide after reportedly having a quarrel with her son, police said on Tuesday.

Mamta Verma used a saree to hang herself from the iron angle of a ventilation window at her Matunda Road home on Monday, SHO at Bundi Sadar police station Anil Joshi said. The reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained as no suicide note was recovered from the room, Joshi added.

Prima facie, the woman is most likely to have taken the extreme step due to an argument with her son who is a sitting BJP councilor from Bundi, police said. According to a family friend, the mother and son had a squabble last night over a family issue following which Verma ended her life.

Her body was handed over to the family members on Tuesday after a postmortem was conducted, police said. Believed to be a bold and aggressive lady, Verma stayed with her two sons, while her husband works in Bhilwara district.

An investigation has been launched into her death, police added.

