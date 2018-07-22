Former BJP MP Chandan Mitra, five others join TMC

Chandan Mitra is the Editor and Managing Director of The Pioneer. (Express file photo/Kevin D’Souza) Chandan Mitra is the Editor and Managing Director of The Pioneer. (Express file photo/Kevin D’Souza)

Former BJP Rajya Sabha member Chandan Mitra, former CPM Lok Sabha member Moinul Hasan and four West Bengal Congress MLAs Saturday joined the Trinamool Congress in the presence of party chief Mamata Banerjee.

Addressing the Shahid Diwas rally in Kolkata, Mamata welcomed Mitra and the others to the party. “Today, Chandan Mitra and Moinul Hasan have joined our party. We welcome them and others who have done the same,” she said.

Along with Mitra and Hasan, four Congress legislators — Samar Mukherjee, Abu Taher, Sabina Yasmin and Akhruzzman — joined the TMC. Hasan had quit the CPM following “differences of opinion” with party leaders.

Expelled CPM leader Ritabrata Banerjee was also present on the dais during the TMC’s ‘Martyr’s Day’ rally. However, it was not announced if he was inducted into the TMC. He was not available for a comment.

The Indian Express had reported on July 17 that Mitra, editor and managing director of The Pioneer, had sent his resignation to BJP chief Amit Shah.

