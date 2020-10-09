Former BJP MP acquitted in decades-old corruption case

An FIR was filed in 1998, charging them of cheating, criminal breach of trust, forgery and criminal conspiracy. (Representational)

A Surendranagar court on Thursday acquitted former BJP Rajya Sabha MP, Shankar Vegad, along with 14 others in a more than two-decade old corruption case.

As per the complainant in the case, Vegad and several office-bearers of Surendranagar Dudhrej Municipality “misused their position and conspired to give unfair advantage to select vendors” while laying of pipelines. An FIR was filed in 1998, charging them of cheating, criminal breach of trust, forgery and criminal conspiracy.

The Surendranagar civil court, however, did not find sufficient evidence to indicate the same and acquitted all. The long pending case saw a conclusion in the trial after the Gujarat High Court recently ordered to conduct pending cases against current and former legislators (MPs and MLAs) on a day-to-day basis.

