Ankita Bhandari murder: Ex-BJP MLA arrested for ‘conspiring to link senior party leader to case’

Ankita Bhandari was a 19-year-old receptionist at Vanantara resort in Rishikesh, who was killed on September 18, 2022.

Written by: Aiswarya Raj
3 min readDehradunJun 15, 2026 03:40 PM IST
Former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore has been arrested for allegedly conspiring to falsely implicate senior BJP leader in the Ankita Bhandari murder case.Former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore has been arrested for allegedly conspiring to falsely implicate senior BJP leader in the Ankita Bhandari murder case. (Credits: Facebook/ Suresh Rathore)
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Former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore has been arrested by Dehradun police for allegedly conspiring to falsely implicate senior BJP leader Dushyant Gautam in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, police said.

On January 5, Dushyant Kumar Gautam, national general secretary of the BJP and the party’s Uttarakhand in-charge, submitted a written complaint at Dehradun’s Dalanwala police station. He alleged that Rathore (66), the former MLA from Jwalapur constituency in Haridwar, and actress Urmila Sanawar, who claims to be Rathore’s wife, in collusion with certain political parties, entered into a criminal conspiracy to create and circulate fabricated audio and video clips with the intention of maligning the complainant, his party, and other senior office-bearers.

Ankita Bhandari was a 19-year-old receptionist at Vanantara resort in Rishikesh, who was killed on September 18, 2022, by its manager, Pulkit Arya, the son of former BJP leader Vinod Arya, barely 20 days after she joined the resort.

In December, Sanawar shared an audio clip of an alleged conversation with Rathore to insinuate that Gautam was linked to the case.

Also Read | ‘My daughter didn’t bow, how can I’: Ankita Bhandari’s parents join mahapanchayat seeking justice

Gautam had alleged that the accused posted and disseminated false audio and video recordings on social media, attempting to disturb public peace, provoke unrest, and incite disorder and riots.

In January, Gautam, who is also the former SC Morcha president, had moved the Delhi High Court, accusing Sanawar, Rathore, and Opposition parties of defaming him. The court had directed the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party to remove within 24 hours social media posts linking Gautam to the murder. Since the videos were posted, multiple FIRs have been registered in Haridwar and Dehradun.

Also Read | Ankita Bhandari murder case and the figures behind the latest allegations: Who are Urmila Sanawar, Suresh Rathore?

Speaking at a press conference, SSP Dehradun, Parmendra Dobhal, said that during the course of the investigation, based on witness statements, evidence, and other facts collected, investigators also found grounds to invoke the section pertaining to extortion against Rathore.

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“Acting on information received from an informant, a police team arrested Rathore on Sunday. He was produced before the court, which remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody and sent him to Sudhowala District Jail,” the officer said.

Sanawar and Rathore had earlier claimed that they were married, and this was followed by his ouster from the BJP for six years for allegedly violating the Uniform Civil Code, which prohibits polygamy. He later claimed that he was not married to Sanawar.

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Aiswarya Raj
Aiswarya Raj
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Aiswarya Raj is a Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, covering Uttarakhand. She brings sound journalistic experience to her role, having started her career at the organisation as a sub-editor with the Delhi city team. She subsequently developed her reporting expertise by covering Gurugram and its neighbouring districts before transitioning to her current role as a resident correspondent in Dehradun. She is an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) and the University of Kerala. She has reported on the state politics, governance, environment and wildlife, and gender. Aiswarya has undertaken investigations using the Right to Information Act on law enforcement, public policy and procurement rules in Uttarakhand. She has also attempted narrative journalism on socio-economic matters affecting local communities. This specific, sustained focus on critical regional news provides the necessary foundation for high trustworthiness and authoritativeness on topics concerning Uttarakhand. ... Read More

 

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