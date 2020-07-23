Former BJP minister joins the Congress twice in two years

K L Agrawal rejoins Congress in presence of former Chief Minister and PCC chief Kamal Nath. K L Agrawal rejoins Congress in presence of former Chief Minister and PCC chief Kamal Nath.

In a bid to out do the ruling BJP ahead of the crucial by-elections, the Opposition Congress on Thursday ended up laying the red carpet again for a former minister who was already its member. K L Agrawal, who joined the Congress in 2019 in the presence of then Congress Lok Sabha member from Guna Jyotiraditya Scindia, rejoined the party on Thursday in the presence of former Chief Minister and PCC chief Kamal Nath at the Pradesh Congress Committee Chief office in Bhopal.

Agrawal said that he had only backed Scindia in the 2019 parliamentary elections without formally joining the Congress. “There was a Congress government in MP. I thought Scindia will win and help me develop Bamori but he lost. He is a weak man and could not reconcile to his defeat and joined the BJP.”

Meanwhile, Nath’s media coordinator Narendra Saluja said he was not aware that Agrawal had joined the Congress more than a year ago.

BJP leader Pankaj Chaturvedi, a confidant of Scindia, said he had attended the event in which Agrawal joined the Congress ahead of the parliamentary elections. After Scindia joined the BJP, Chaturvedi also followed suit. “He was already with the Congress. Why did he join the party again,” asked Chaturvedi.

Recently, two Congress MLAs resigned and joined the BJP. Four months ago, 22 Congress MLAs had resigned bringing down the Kamal Nath government with their rebellion.

Earlier, K L Agrawal was a minister in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan cabinet. After he lost the 2013 assembly elections as a BJP candidate, he contested the 2018 elections as an Independent from Bamori constituency in Guna district as the BJP denied him ticket.

