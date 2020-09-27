CM Nitish Kumar by his side, ex-Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey joins JD(U) before polls

Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey joins JD(U) at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence in Patna. (Photo source: ANI)

Ahead of the assembly elections in the state, former Bihar Director General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey, who recently took voluntary retirement, joined Janata Dal (United) on Sunday at party supremo and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s residence in Patna.

Pandey’s political inclinations were indicated by his recent remarks on the Sushant Singh Rajput case. He has been critical of the Mumbai Police in matters pertaining to the investigation. He had also sparked a controversy by saying that actor Rhea Chakraborty didn’t have the “stature” to comment on CM Nitish Kumar.

Pandey had earlier applied for VRS before the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, but was not given a ticket from Buxar Lok Sabha seat. He had then withdrawn his VRS application.

Last week, his application for VRS received a quick approval from Governor Fagu Chauhan and an exception was made in his case with the waiver of a mandatory three-month-long cooling off period for government servants to join politics.

The Shiv Sena, which heads the ruling coalition in Maharashtra, had earlier accused Pandey of acting as a ‘political pawn’ of the ruling dispensation in Bihar ahead of the assembly elections.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut had also stated that he was running a political agenda with his statements on the Mumbai case and now he is going to receive his award.

Bihar assembly polls will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7, and results will be declared on November 10, the counting day.

