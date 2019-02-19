Toggle Menu
Former Bihar chief ministers cannot hold bungalows for lifetime, says Patna High Court

In January, the high court had asked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his predecessors to file a response with four weeks on why the former chief minister cannot live in private accommodations despite being provided high security.

Former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi at a party event. (file photo)

The Patna High Court on Tuesday said former Bihar chief ministers cannot hold state bungalows allotted to them for a lifetime. In January, the high court had asked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his predecessors to file a response with four weeks on why the former chief minister cannot live in private accommodations despite being provided high security.

A bench headed by Justice S P Shahi was hearing a plea filed by Nitish Kumar and other leaders over the allocation of state bungalows to former chief ministers.

Last year, the Supreme Court ordered former chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh to vacate official bungalows, saying they cannot retain them after demitting office. Six former chief ministers — Narayan Dutt Tiwari, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Kalyan Singh, Mayawati, Rajnath Singh and Akhilesh Yadav — moved out of their bungalows in compliance of the apex court orders.

