Former banker, AAP leader Meera Sanyal passes away

Meera Sanyal, who was a noted figure in the economic circles was awarded as Philanthropist of the Year by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) in 2011.

Meera Sanyal also authored a book entitled 'The Big Reverse: How Demonetization Knocked India Out'.

Former banker and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Meera Sanyal passed away Friday after a brief illness, AAP’s official twitter handle tweeted. She was 57.  Sanyal, who earlier served as the chief of Royal Bank of Scotland, resigned from her position to join AAP in 2013.

She also contested in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Mumbai South constituency.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal stated that he was extremely saddened by Sanyal’s demise. Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia tweeted that ‘the country has lost a sharp economic brain and a gentle soul. May she rest in peace!”

Sanyal also authored a book entitled 'The Big Reverse: How Demonetization Knocked India Out'

