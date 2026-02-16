‘Question of self-respect’: Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah quits party ahead of polls

Bhupen Borah is a two-time MLA from 2006 to 2016 from the Bihpuria constituency and was appointed the president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee in 2021. (file)

Just days after he was tasked with taking forward alliance talks for the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam, former state Congress president Bhupen Borah on Monday resigned from the party.

Borah, who was the president of the state Congress unit till Gaurav Gogoi took charge in June last year, said he submitted his resignation to the party’s central leadership at around 8 am on Monday.

“There is a question of self-respect and I have also informed the central leadership of my concerns about the way in which the party is being conducted… When our car went to Majuli, if the party can’t take a decision on who should go, who shouldn’t go, what is the future of the party if it is that way. I have informed this to the central leadership,” said Borah, referring to a Congress rally in Majuli last Friday led by Gaurav Gogoi, in which he was accompanied by Borah, Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly Debabrata Saikia and MP Rakibul Hussain.