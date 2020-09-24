Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi in ICU as oxygen levels drop

Gogoi had days earlier tested negative for Covid-19. (Express photo/File)

Three-time former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, 85, has been moved to the ICU of the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after he suffered a drop in oxygen levels on Thursday morning, days after testing negative for Covid-19.

Gogoi’s oxygen level had dropped to 82 in the morning. However, authorities and family members say the level has recovered now to 92-93 with support and he is “stable”.

“He is medically stable. For precaution, he has been moved to the ICU,” Gogoi’s son and MP Gaurav Gogoi told The Indian Express.

Assam’s Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters that on Friday, GMCH doctors will consult with doctors from AIIMS through video conferencing to seek advice regarding Gogoi’s treatment.

“We have also discussed the steps that are to be taken in case the former chief minister has to be taken to Delhi for treatment,” Sarma added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd