Former ASG Amarendra Sharan dead

Former Additional Solicitor General of India, senior advocate Amarendra Sharan, died after a cardiac arrest on Monday morning in Rishikesh. He was 69.

Sharan had reportedly gone to Ananda resorts in Rishikesh for the weekend.

Last year, the Supreme Court had appointed Sharan as amicus curiae to help it on a petition that sought re-investigation into the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. Sharan had opined against reopening the probe — “There is no need either of a re-investigation or to constitute a fresh fact-finding commission,” he had said. The court accepted his suggestion and dismissed the plea.

He was also amicus curiae in the case in which the apex court delivered the judgment laying down checks before effecting arrest under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. Sharan was in favour of instituting a preliminary inquiry before arrests are made under the Act so that arbitrary exercise of the power can be prevented.

He also supported anticipatory bail for offences under the Act.

Sharan, who was ASG between 2004 and 2009, also represented the CBI in 2G and coal scam cases.

The senior advocate was a member of the expert committee under chairmanship of former Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) director-general R A Mashelkar, constituted “to examine all the aspects regarding regulatory infrastructure and the extent and problem of spurious/substandard drugs in the country”.