Former Army Chief J J Singh resigns from SAD citing personal reasons

Former Army Chief General J J Singh (retired), who had contested unsuccessfully as Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate against Congress nominee Amarinder Singh from Patiala in 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, has resigned from SAD and from the position of SAD Ex-Servicemen Wing president citing personal reasons.

Advertising

Singh, who also served as Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, had joined SAD just ahead of 2017 elections and was fielded from Patiala. In his resignation to SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday (December 11), Singh wrote, “I wish to inform you with a heavy heart that I have resigned from Shiromani Akali Dal and from the position of president Shiromani Akali Dal Ex-Servicemen Wing with immediate effect due to personal reasons.”

In another statement which he described as “Message to People of Punjab”, Singh stated, “I am unhappy with actions of the leadership of the SAD…”