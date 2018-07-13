Former Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Kumar Reddy returns to Congress fold

Follow Us:
AICC Andhra Pradesh in-charge Oommen Chandy said Kiran Kumar Reddy's return will strengthen the Congress in Andhra Pradesh.

Reddy joined the Congress today in the presence of Chandy, Surjewala, former Union Minister MM Pallam Raju and N Raghuveera.

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Kiran Kumar Reddy returned to the Congress on Friday, four years after leaving the party. Following bifurcation of the state, Reddy, the last CM of united Andhra, had floated his own party, Jai Samaikya Andhra, to fight the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. His joined the Congress today in the presence of former Kerala CM and AICC Andhra Pradesh in-charge Oommen Chandy, APCC chief N Raghuveera Reddy and party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandy said Reddy’s return will strengthen the Congress in Andhra Pradesh.

Reddy met Congress president Rahul Gandhi at the latter’s residence this morning.

The party tweeted today, “We welcome Ex CM of Andhra Pradesh, Shri Kiran Kumar Reddy back into the Congress party. On the road to regaining the past glory of the Congress party in Andhra Pradesh.”

