Former Andhra CM Kiran Reddy rejoins Congress

N Kiran Reddy with Oommen Chandy in Delhi. (Express Photo: Prem Nath Pandey) N Kiran Reddy with Oommen Chandy in Delhi. (Express Photo: Prem Nath Pandey)

Four years after he quit the Congress over the UPA government’s decision to bifurcate Andhra Pradesh in 2014, former chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy on Friday returned to the Congress. His return is part of the Congress’s efforts to try and bring back all those who had left the party in the state before and after the bifurcation.

His return comes after months of negotiations and sources said he is expecting an organisational role. The Congress was wiped out in Andhra Pradesh in the 2014 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, held after the bifurcation decision was announced.

Reddy, after a meeting with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, said unless a Congress government comes back in Delhi, justice will not be done to the states of Andhra and Telangana. “Unless, the Congress government comes back to power in Delhi, justice will not be done to the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana… on implementation of the re-organization act, special status, special incentives.”

AICC general secretary in charge of Andhra Oommen Chandy said Reddy’s presence will strengthen the party. Reddy, the last chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh, had floated a party — Jai Samaikya Andhra — after quitting the Congress. He fought the 2014 elections, but failed to make a mark.

