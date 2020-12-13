Former Amul chairperson Vipul Chaudhary arrested in Rs 14.8 crore bonus scam

Chaudhary was former Dudhsagar dairy chief when in 2014, he was sacked from both GCMMF and Dudhsagar dairy after facing corruption charges in connection with Rs 22 crore cattle fodder scam. (File photo)

Former Home Minister of Gujarat and former chairman of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) Vipul Chaudhary was arrested by Gujarat Police Crime Investigation Department (CID), Crime and Railways, on Sunday regarding an alleged bonus scam of Rs 14.80 crore.

The arrest of Chaudhary comes weeks before the Mehsana Dudhsagar Dairy elections which are scheduled to be held on January 5 next year.

GCMMF markets its products under the brand name ‘Amul’.

Chaudhary was also Former Dudhsagar dairy chief when, in 2014, he was sacked from both GCMMF and Dudhsagar dairy after facing corruption charges in connection with Rs 22 crore cattle fodder scam. Under the scam, the GCMMF was supposed to send cattle fodder to Maharashtra.

A senior official of CID Crime confirmed to The Indian Express that Chaudhary has been arrested.

“After the Rs 22 crore fodder scam, the tribunal court in 2018 had asked Chaudhary to pay 40% of the scam amount to GCMMF which amounted to Rs 9 crore. In this regard, a conspiracy was hatched by Chaudhary and four current officials of Mehsana Dudhsagar dairy under which they committed a scam of Rs 14.80 crore, the money which was meant for bonus of 1,932 workers of the dairy corporation. An FIR was filed recently at Gandhinagar CID crime police station after a complainant approached us. We had held Chaudhary on Saturday night from Gandhinagar and he has been arrested today. He has been booked under sections of the prevention of the corruption act and the Indian Penal Code sections 409 for criminal breach of trust by public servant, 408 for criminal breach of trust by clerk, 120b for criminal conspiracy,” said an official of CID, Crime.

