Former AMMK leader appointed DMK propaganda secretary

Former AIADMK MLA Thangatamilselvan, who defected from TTV Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), was appointed as DMK’s propaganda secretary on Friday.

Thangatamilselvan had joined DMK two months ago. Apart from him, there are two other propaganda secretaries, A Raja and Tiruchi Siva.

Former AIADMK MLA V P Kalairajan, who also defected from the AMMK, was given the post of literary wing secretary of DMK. “I am happy that the party has appointed me as the propaganda secretary,” Thangatamilselvan said while speaking to the media.