Former Akali sarpanch shot in Amritsar village

The victim’s family has alleged political rivalry behind the killing. The victim’s family has alleged political rivalry behind the killing.

A Shiromani Akali Dal leader was shot dead at Amritsar’s Umarpura village while on his way back home from a gurdwara on Wednesday evening.

The victim, Gurdeep Singh (50), was a former sarpanch of Umarpura. Three unidentified persons allegedly pumped five bullets into the body of Gurdeep Singh, who died on the spot.

The victim’s family has alleged political rivalry behind the killing.

Former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia too alleged that “it is a politically motivated murder (carried out) at the behest of the Congress”.

In the FIR registered by police on the family’s complaint, it has been alleged that one Harmanjeet Singh and his father, Nirmal Singh, from the same village, are behind the murder. The duo, according to the complaint, had allegedly threatened to kill Gurdeep Singh during last year’s panchayat elections in which his wife, Gurjeet Kaur, was elected sarpanch. Police have booked Harmanjeet and Nirmal Singh, along with three unidentified persons. No arrests have been made so far.

SHO Tarsem Singh said raids were being conducted at their possible hideouts to nab them. The police are also examining CCTV footage obtained from nearby areas.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App