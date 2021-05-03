Former Akali minister’s son arrested in drugs case

Arrest of his son, Parkash Singh, in drug case has come at the time when his family and supporters were making attempts to convince Akal Takht to take back his excommunication.

Former Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) minister Sucha Singh Langah’s elder son, Parkash Singh, was booked under NDPS act on Sunday

Sucha Singh has two sons and he himself is excommunicated from Sikh community and stands ousted from party. His younger son, Sukhjinder Singh Sonu Langah, was is halka incharge of Shiromani Akali Dal in Dhariwal assembly constituency.

“We had information that some youth were involved in sale and consumption of drugs at Dhariwal. We raided the place after a tip-off. We found some youngsters taking drugs there,” said SSP Nanak Singh.

On the interrogation, police recovered 8 gm heroin from Aditya Mahajan, 2.5 gm from Kunal and 2 gm from Sudhir Singh. Rajesh Kumar and Parkash Singh were found consuming heroin. All were booked under NDPS Act.

On the arrest of his son, Sucha Singh Langah said, “It is all a big drama by Punjab Police. My son had gone to a tailor in the morning. A false case has been slapped against him. Case has been registered only to increase my problems. We can never expect justice from Congress. It is a false case.”

Langah, meanwhile, praised SSP Gurdaspur. “I am thankful to the SSP Gurdaspur that he took a stand and no recovery was shown from my son… He has helped us 50 per cent. I appeal DGP and Gurdaspur SSP, who is a good soul, that case should be quashed after proper investigation,” said Langah.

Akal Takhat Sahib had excommunicated Sucha Singh Langah for his alleged immoral conduct in public life back in 2017. Later, he was acquitted in a rape case by a Gurdaspur court. However, his excommunication was never taken back from Akal Takht.

In the recent days, his family and friends had intensified lobbying to make Akal Takht to take back his excommunication.

Sucha Singh Langah is not officially part of SAD since his excommunication. However, he is often seen in political activities of party.