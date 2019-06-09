Former aide to VK Singh held on fraud, extortion charges

Shambhu Prasad Singh, a former associate of Ghaziabad MP and Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, General (retd) VK Singh, has been arrested on charges of fraud, cheating, forgery and extortion.

Police arrested him on Friday night and he was sent to judicial custody on Saturday.

Inspector of Sihani Gate police station Umesh Bahadur Singh told The Sunday Express, “We have registered an FIR on a complaint that he was misusing letterheads of VK Singh and extorting money. We arrested him and recovered Rs 3 lakh cash and 10 letterheads.”

A copy of the FIR accessed by The Sunday Express states that Shambhu had taken Rs 3 lakh from BJP worker Ajay Tyagi on April 15, 2019, in the name of election funds but the sum was not deposited to the party fund. The First Investigation Report (FIR) says Shambhu gave a letter to Tyagi with the letterhead of VK Singh and signed and stamped by Shambhu.

Police have registered four FIRs against Shambhu.

The first was registered at Kavi Nagar police station on April 26 on the complaint of Surjeet Singh, Private Secretary of VK Singh, that said, “After having worked for six months, complaints were received that Dr Shambhu Prasad Singh was trying to make illegal money by using the name of MoS. MoS had warned him and asked to stop such activities. On receiving such complaints he was removed.” Another FIR was registered in Kavi Nagar Police station on May 11 on the basis of a complaint by one Rohit Tyagi of Ghaziabad that Shambhu was in illegal possession of his car.

A third FIR was registered against him in the same police station on a complaint by Shivanshu Tyagi under cheating and fraud charges on May 21. Shambhu had obtained a stay from arrest in all three cases.

Shambhu addressed a press meet on May 29 and made several allegations of corruption against VK Singh and his family.

Shambhu has been booked under Section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust), 467 (Forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), 411 (Dishonestly receiving stolen property) and 384 (extortion).

V K Singh did not respond to calls and messages sent by The Indian Express.